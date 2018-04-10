Dua Lipa's support act Vic Mensa has been forced to pull out of her tour after breaking his leg.

The 24-year-old rapper was due to open for the 'One Kiss' singer on the UK leg of her tour, which kicks off at O2 Apollo in Manchester on Saturday (14.04.18), but after attempting to rehearse with the injury, he has caused further damage making it impossible for him to perform.

Announcing the gutting news to his UK fans on Twitter, Vic wrote: ''I want to extend my sincerest apologises to all my fans in the UK.

''I broke my foot in the last couple of weeks and have been trying to push it so I can perform the tour with Dua Lipa but I've injured it even more in the process.

''I have so much love for England and I can't wait to see you again.

''Thanks so much for inviting me out Dua have an amazing run (sic)''

The 'New Rules' singer retweeted his announcement and wished him a swift recovery, adding: ''Sad news but wishing you a super speedy recovery. Big love xx (sic)''

Dua still has hip-hop star Col3trane joining her for the run, which includes one of her biggest UK shows to date at London's Alexandra Palace next Friday (20.04.18).

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old pop star recently opened up about how she constantly feels on a high when she's performing on stage or in the studio.

Dua - who is currently working on her follow-up to her self-titled debut album - told lofficielusa.com: ''During the day, I'm like, God I'm so exhausted today. Then I go on stage, and I'm like, That show was so amazing! And I just jump back onto cloud nine.

''All the adrenaline hits and I'm seeing the finish line for this album and I'm already working on the next.''