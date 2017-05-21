Dua Lipa performed an acoustic set to launch 'Today at Apple' at the Apple Store on Regent Street in London on Saturday evening (20.05.17).

The 21-year-old pop beauty played in front of her biggest fans who sang the words to her hits including 'Lost In Your Light' and 'Blow Your Mind (Mwah)' right back at her despite them being stripped back.

The impromptu event was all to launch the new free educational classes and concerts at Apple Stores around the world in all 495 stores, from photo and video to music, coding to art and design and much more.

As the 'Hotter Than Hell' hitmaker played in the British capital, other massive stars including Charlie Puth and Estelle performed around the globe.

Dua couldn't wait to remind her fans that her debut album is released on June 2.

Rightly so, as she decided to move the date from February to next month as she is ''perfectionist'', while she also wanted to add some collaboration, those being 'Homesick' with Chris Martin and 'Lost Your Light' with Miguel.

Dua recently shared how she begged the Coldplay frontman to sing on the track which they worked on at his studio in Malibu.

She said: ''At first, it was just meant to be me singing but I begged him to sing too.

''I was like 'you have to be on this song!' and he agreed. It's the most beautiful song on the album.

''I think it really brings everyone in for a little cry.''

For forthcoming live performances coming to Apple Stores across the world throughout the year visit: www.apple.com/uk/today