Dua Lipa was ''on the brink of tears'' working with Nile Rodgers on her new album.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker has been at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London this week recording the ''live instrumentation'' for her second record with the legendary producer.

The 23-year-old pop superstar heaped praise on the 'Get Lucky' hitmaker - who has worked with the likes of Madonna, David Bowie, Diana Ross, Lady Gaga and Christina Aguilera during his illustrious career - for breathing ''more life'' into her new songs, which won't be ''predominantly electronic'' like her 2017 self-titled debut.

Alongside pictures of the pair hard at work, Dua wrote to her fans on social media: ''I want to keep you all in and part of the process so, as I'm slowly going on and starting to finish songs for my next album, yesterday was truly one for the books.

''After touring for so long, I realised after having such a predominately electronic album as my first, it needed a lot more live instrumentation.

''This album I'm doing exactly that.

''I was in the studio last night with the legend @nilerodgers and I was on the brink of tears as I saw more life being brought into these records!

''Every day we're getting a little bit closer ... I am so excited for you to hear this.''

Dua's latest album update comes after it was reported that Kanye West is keen to get the 'Electricity' hitmaker on a track for his star-studded LP 'Yandhi'.

The pair met at one of the 41-year-old star's legendary Sunday church services in Los Angeles, and the 'Famous' rapper is believed to have already penned ''a few songs'' that are ''perfect'' for her.

An insider said: ''Kanye is super impressed with Dua's voice and he knows she's really hot property in the industry right now.

''He met her at the church service he holds in LA every Sunday and is now keen to get her on board.

''She's already teamed up with Calvin Harris and he saw how well that song did commercially.

''He's got a few songs he thinks Dua would be perfect for and is really eager to get her on his next album Yandhi.''