Dua Lipa was honoured with the ASCAP Vanguard Award on Monday night (16.10.17).

The 'New Rules' hitmaker was given the prestigious prize by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers this week, with ASCAP Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Matthews presenting her with the gong.

Dua was chosen to win the accolade because of the impact the ASCAP member has made and is predicted to make on pop music.

The 22-year-old star was delighted to be recognised at the glitzy ceremony, held at the One Marylebone venue in London, and took to social media afterwards to thank the organisation for the honour, while revealing she is heading back into the studio to work on fresh tunes.

The singer - who released her debut self-titled album in June - posted on Twitter: ''Thank you @ASCAP for my Vanguard award. What a wonderful awards ceremony ... now all dressed up accordingly for my studio session.''

'Junk Food Forever' rockers The Amazons were also recipients of the Vanguard Award, and they opened the show with an explosive live performance.

They were joined on the list of winners by music producer Steve Mac - who has collaborated with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Demi Lovato, Charli XCX and Leona Lewis - who was honoured with the Founders Award for 27 years of ''pioneering'' work in the industry.

Last year's ASCAP Vanguard Award recipient MNEK returned to the ASCAP stage to accept the prize for Top EDM Song for 'Never Forget You', his collaboration with Swedish pop star Zara Larsson.

As well as live music from The Amazons, Anne-Marie paid tribute to her 'Rockabye' collaborator Mac with a special acoustic performance.

ASCAP Awards 2017 winners:

ASCAP Vanguard Award - Dua Lipa

ASCAP Vanguard Award - The Amazons

ASCAP Founders Award - Steve Mac

ASCAP Song of the Year - Richie Stephens (''Work'' by Rihanna Ft. Drake)

ASCAP Top Digital Song - Richie Stephens (''Work'' by Rihanna Ft. Drake)

ASCAP Top EDM Song - MNEK (''Never Forget You'' by Zara Larsson & MNEK)

ASCAP Film Score of the Year - Joby Talbot (Sing)

ASCAP Hot 100 Winning Songs

-Joe Garrett & Levi Lennox (''PILLOWTALK'' by Zayn Malik)

-Thomas William Raybould (''The Hills'' by The Weeknd)

-Moses Anthony Davis & Gary Lewis Jackson (''Controlla'' by Drake)

-Matthew Alan Prime (''One Call Away'' by Charlie Puth)

-Paul Michael Barry (''Let It Go'' by James Bay)

-MNEK (''Never Forget You'' by Zara Larsson & MNEK)

-Steven Marsden (''Let Me Love You'' by DJ Snake Ft. Justin Bieber)

-Steven Marsden, Wayne Burton Jerome Passley & Mark Anthony Wolfe (''LUV'' by Tory Lanez)

-Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland & Will Champion (Hymn For The Weekend'' by Coldplay)

-Handel Wesley Alexander Tucker (''All In My Head (Flex)'' by Fifth Harmony Ft. Fetty Wap)

-Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland & Will Champion (''Adventure Of A Lifetime'' by Coldplay)

-Peter Kelleher & Benjamin Kohn (''Me, Myself & I'' by G-Eazy Ft. Bebe Rexha)

ASCAP EDM Winning Songs

-Steve Marsden (''Let Me Love You'' by DJ Snake Ft. Justin Bieber)

-Nicholas Gale (''No Money'' by Galantis)

-JP Cooper & Alex James Smith (''Perfect Strangers'' by Jonas Blue Ft. JP Cooper)

-Jess Glynne (''Hold My Hand'' by Jess Glynne)

-Becky Hill & James Newman (''False Alarm'' by Matoma Ft. Becky Hill)

ASCAP Digital Song Award

-Joe Garrett & Levi Lennox (''PILLOWTALK'' by Zayn Malik)

-Peter Kelleher & Benjamin Kohn (''Me, Myself & I'' by G-Eazy Ft. Bebe Rexha)

ASCAP Top Film Awards

-David Buckley (''Jason Bourne'')

-Simon Franglen (''The Magnificent Seven (2016)'')

-Michael Higham (''Miss Peregrine''s Home For Peculiar Children'')

-Lorne David Roderick Balfe (''13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi'')

-Dario Marianelli (''Kubo And The Two Strings'')

ASCAP Top Television Series Awards

-Julian Gingell & Barry Stone (''American Idol'' (FOX))

-Daniel McGrath & Josh Phillips (''Dancing With The Stars'' (ABC))

-Alex Heffes (''11.22.63'' (Hulu))

-Daniel Suett & Mel Wesson (''The Curse Of Oak Island'' (History))

-Stefano Ruggeri (''Grave Secrets'' (Investigation Discovery))

-Paul Leonard-Morgan (''Limitless'' (CBS))

-Peter Townshend (''CSI: Cyber'' (CBS))

-John Lunn (''Downton Abbey'' (PBS))