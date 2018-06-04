Dua Lipa wants to make an album with Tame Impala's Kevin Parker.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker is currently working on her new record, the follow-up to her self-titled debut LP, which she has promised as a lot of ''throwback vibes.

Dua is keen to work with a variety of artists in the future and top of her wish list is Australian songwriter-and-singer Kevin because she is such a huge fan of the psychedelic rock band.

In an interview with Copa90, Dua was asked which artist, either dead or alive, she would love to make an album with.

And she answered: ''D'you know what, I would love to make an album with Kevin Parker, from Tame Impala. I just think what Tame Impala do is really cool.''

Dua has been busy in the studio laying down potential tracks for her next LP and spilled that she has been listening to Prince and Outkast for inspiration, as well as her favourite girl bands such as the Spice Girls and the Pussycat Dolls.

She previously said: ''It's been really exciting so far and the process has been a lot easier than the first album because I know a lot more what I want from this album. When I was growing up I loved the Spice Girls obviously. I love Pussycat Dolls. I think Haim are amazing. And, oh my gosh, Destiny's Child.''