Dua Lipa wants fashion to be ''accessible'' for everyone.

The 23-year-old pop star has partnered with Pepe Jeans London for its spring/summer 2019 campaign, and Dua has insisted that the partnership was an obvious choice because she grew up watching ''iconic'' women feature in their advertisements on the ''side of buses''.

Speaking to Vogue UK, she said: ''Pepe Jeans is a British brand and I feel like it has kind of followed me through my life. I remember when I was younger seeing the campaigns - featuring Sienna Miller and Alexa Chung - women who are really iconic, and I'd see them on posters and on the side of buses. [I want] fashion [to] feel like something that's accessible to everyone.

''It's good to scroll through social media and see something nice that makes you feel better about yourself, rather than something that's going to bring you down. Let's actually stand up for women, let's actually be nice to each other because people are becoming like keyboard warriors where they can hide behind a screen, and they can say what they want.''

The brunette beauty also confessed that she advocates for gender equality and explained that the world is ''waking up'' to women being taken seriously.

She added: ''People are starting to slowly wake up to the fact that it's not that women haven't been working hard or that we haven't been pushing ourselves forward. It's just that we haven't been taken seriously, or been given opportunities. I hope for years to come we'll just bring sprinkles and sprinkles more of that, to the point where we feel equal to men, and where we have equal opportunities [to them]. I think it's about the public not being so hard on women for wanting to be ourselves.''