Dua Lipa used her British Female Solo Artist win at the BRIT Awards to call on women to ''take over the world''.

The 22-year-old singer picked up the gong at the glitzy award ceremony at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday (21.02.18), and used her acceptance speech to thank female artists everywhere for ''inspiring'' young girls like her to ''dream big'', as she urged more women to follow their hearts.

Speaking on stage, the 'New Rules' hitmaker said: ''Oh my goodness thank you so so so much. I want to thank you all so much for starting my night out so magically. I'm so grateful for this, and so so humbled. I want to thank my fans, first of all for everything you guys do for me, you've held down the fort from day one so thank you so much.

''I also want to thank every single female that has been on this stage before me, that has given girls like me, not just girls in the music industry but girls in society a place to be inspired by, to look up to, and have allowed us to dream this big.

''Thank you so so much. Here's to more women on these stages, more women winning awards, and more women taking over the world. Thank you so much.''

Dua has no doubt become an inspiration to aspiring musicians herself, after she entered the history books when she became the only female artist in history to receive five BRIT Award nominations.

Alongside British Female Solo Artist, Dua also found herself nominated for MasterCard British Album of the Year, British Breakthrough Act, British Single of the Year, and Best Video.

The 'Be the One' singer's dedication to women everywhere comes after she graced the red carpet carrying a white rose, in a nod to the #MeToo movement, which aims to encourage those affected by sexual harassment to speak out.