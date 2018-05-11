Dua Lipa has turned to the Spice Girls' Girl Power on her second album.

The 'One Kiss' hitmaker has been listening to the 'Say You'll Be There' hitmakers' music for inspiration on her follow-up to her hugely successful self-titled debut LP, and a whole lot of other female artists and groups such as rapper Cardi B, Destiny's Child and Pussycat Dolls, who bring the same message of female empowerment which the Spice Girls championed in the '90s, in their music.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, the 22-year-old beauty shared: ''It's been really exciting and the process has been a lot easier than the first album because I know a lot more what I want from this album.

''When I was growing up I loved the Spice Girls obviously.

''I love Pussycat Dolls. I think Haim are amazing.

''Oh my gosh Destiny's Child.''

Talking about her love of Cardi's debut LP 'Invasion of Privacy', Dua added: ''I've been listening to Cardi B. I think her new album is brilliant and my favourite song on the album is 'Be Careful'.

''I think it's a song that rings true for a lot of people.''

The 'IDFAG' hitmaker has been working with legendary producer Max Martin - famed for his work with female artists including Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Adele - and has drawn on personal experience for the record.

She said: ''I've been writing a bit with Max Martin on the album.

''My inspiration mainly comes from my personal experiences.

''I try and write about things I know, that's the main way I write.''

Dua's next big gig sees her perform at the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi.

The 'New Rules' singer has promised to deliver an ''unforgettable show'' when she takes to the pitch to help build up the atmosphere for the annual sporting event, which kicks off at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 26.

She said: ''I was honoured to be asked by UEFA and Pepsi to perform at the 'UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony' - it's a once in a lifetime opportunity.

''I can't wait to get in front of the fans and be part of such an exciting event - I'm planning to put on an unforgettable show!''