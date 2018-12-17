Dua Lipa is set to release a new single, which will be used in the upcoming movie 'Alita: Battle Angel'.

The 22-year-old musician will co-write and perform the track, named 'Swan Song', for the epic action-adventure movie produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, and directed by Robert Rodriguez, which will hit UK cinema screens on February 6 2019.

Speaking about Dua's involvement, Jon said: ''From the moment we saw her video for 'New Rules,' we knew that Dua Lipa would be the perfect artist to do a song for 'Alita: Battle Angel'. She has the kick-ass strength, power and attitude in her performances that Alita embodies in the movie. Jim, Robert and I are thrilled to have her onboard and are confident she will make 'Swan Song' the perfect inspiring and empowering anthem for our film.''

'Alita: Battle Angel' is based on the manga series 'Gunnm' by Yukito Kishiro, and Dua said she took on the task of writing the movie's anthem because the main character is ''all about empowerment'', which she said ''resonates'' with her.

Dua said in a press release: ''I am intrigued at both Alita herself, and the amazing team of creators that came together to make this movie possible. I see a little of myself in her, in both her badass spirit and our shared haircut. Alita is all about empowerment and standing up for who you are, which are two things that resonate with me.''

The movie stars Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, and Keean Johnson, and the screenplay was written by James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis.