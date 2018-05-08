Dua Lipa is set to perform at the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi.

The 'One Kiss' hitmaker has promised to deliver an ''unforgettable show'' when she takes to the pitch to help build up the atmosphere for the annual sporting event, which kicks off at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 26.

Dua said: ''I was honoured to be asked by UEFA and Pepsi to perform at the 'UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony' - it's a once in a lifetime opportunity.

''I can't wait to get in front of the fans and be part of such an exciting event - I'm planning to put on an unforgettable show!''

Natalia Filippociants, Senior Marketing Director of Global Pepsi Trademark, Global Beverage Group, PepsiCo, commented: ''A brand rooted in both music and football, Pepsi aims to celebrate the passion and love of fans and allow them to live the game like never before. Bringing one of the hottest music stars to one of the world's biggest sporting events will do just that.

''Dua Lipa is a phenomenal music artist and we're excited for her to get everyone on their feet ahead of such an exciting global moment for the game we all love and live for.''

Last year, Alicia Keys performed at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy, prior to the start of the showpiece soccer match.

The Champions League Final is the most-watched sporting event in the world, with the game being screened in more than 220 countries.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Events SA Marketing Director, added: ''We are thrilled to be collaborating with our partner Pepsi on the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final for the third year running. Pepsi is synonymous with bringing music, entertainment and sport together and this year's event is set to be a great occasion. We are excited to welcome Dua Lipa to Kyiv. Her energy will provide the crowd with the perfect performance just moments before the ultimate match in European club football kicks off.''