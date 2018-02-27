Dua Lipa has plans to launch fashion line.

The 22-year-old singer dominated this year' Brit Awards, and it is revealed that she is set to turn her attention to the world of fashion by releasing her own clothing or make-up line after filing a trademark to register her name.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Dua has had a great year, especially winning the Breakthrough Artist and British Female BRIT awards, but she has to tour relentlessly to make a lot of money.

''Releasing her own line of clothes, perfume or make-up would make her a fortune and the wheels have been put into motion for that to happen.''

The Albanian-born pop star has 1.6 million followers on Twitter and 7.5 million followers on Instagram and she wants to use those platforms to promote her products to her fans and is confident her own unique style will inspire her ranges.

The source added: ''She has a lot of young fans who look up to her on social media and she knows there is a market to capture.''

Dua has made sure she has the approval of her female fans by calling on girls to ''take over the world'' in her BRIT Awards acceptance speech.

She said: ''Oh my goodness thank you so so so much. I want to thank you all so much for starting my night out so magically. I'm so grateful for this, and so so humbled. I want to thank my fans, first of all for everything you guys do for me, you've held down the fort from day one so thank you so much. I also want to thank every single female that has been on this stage before me, that has given girls like me, not just girls in the music industry but girls in society a place to be inspired by, to look up to, and have allowed us to dream this big. Thank you so so much. Here's to more women on these stages, more women winning awards, and more women taking over the world. Thank you so much.''