Dua Lipa is to receive the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Vanguard Award at next month's ceremony.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker will pick up the prestigious gong at the organisation's annual event on October 16 at London's One Marylebone, alongside rising indie rock band The Amazons.

Dua, 22, said: ''I'm so honoured and grateful to win this award. I'm very thankful for the response to the music and the recognition. Things like this make me work so hard and I just want to make my fans proud. Thank you!''

And 'Junkfood Forever' rockers The Amazons - fronted by Matt Thomson - said: ''We're honoured to be receiving the ASCAP Vanguard Award. Like with any act trying to break through at the moment, the support of institutions like ASCAP means a huge amount. We're excited to be a part of the night and look forward to performing as well.''

The Vanguard Award, which has previously been won by the likes of Jess Glynne, MNEK, Kendrick Lamar, Calvin Harris, Walk The Moon and Diplo - recognises the impact of outstanding ASCAP members on musical genres that will help shape the future of music.

ASCAP President Paul Williams commented: ''Dua Lipa and The Amazons are two of the most exciting new artists to emerge in Britain over the past few years. They each reached their audiences with skilfully crafted collections of songs which are both rich in emotion and ready for the stadium. Their songwriting talent shines through and we look forward to honouring Dua Lipa and The Amazons at this stage of their flourishing careers.''

Also on the night, Steve Mac will be honoured with the iconic ASCAP Founders Award.

The producer - who co-wrote Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' along with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid - will be celebrated with a special performance from his recent collaborator and one of the hottest names in British pop, Anne-Marie.

Steve said: ''I'm deeply honoured to be given this prestigious award. When I read the list of previous recipients, I can't quite believe I'm being added to this collection of musical heroes who have inspired and helped shape my career.''

The winners of Song of the Year, Top Digital Song, Top EDM Song and Film Score of the Year will be announced on the night.