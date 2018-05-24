Dua Lipa is collaborating with /Nyden on multiple fashion collections.

The 22-year-old pop star will be creating four capsule collections, including a wide range of sizes, with the H&M-owned affordable luxury brand and the 'One Kiss' singer is ''excited'' to get to work on the project because she thinks fashion ''plays an important role'' in her mood both on and off stage.

Speaking to Vogue.com, she said: ''I mean, when I'm on stage, I always feel the most confident, whether that is in a body suit or whether I'm in trackies.

''My first love is music, but fashion also plays an important role in my life because I believe it's so vital to self-expression, I look for clothes that reflect strength and fearlessness, but also match up to today's fast pace. So I'm excited to be co-creating with /Nyden on my designs - it's going to be a collection that's completely suited to me, both onstage and off, and for my fans.''

The 'New Rules' hitmaker is known for her statement outfits on stage and says the brand allowed her ''total freedom'' to create the ''cool and effortless pieces from the collection and said it was important to create something ''simple'' that her fans will feel confident in.

She said: ''What I really liked about working together and collaborating with /Nyden is the fact that they allowed me total creative lee-way to create things that I wanted; to make something that I would want to wear, things that I think my fans would really like, I just loved that creative freedom.

''I love the collaboration and I think that's what you want to do, it's to create something simple, that's really cool and effortless and something that everyone can be a part of.''

Stina Force, Creative Director of /Nyden, has revealed the brand were keen to work with the singer because of her ''fierce attitude''.

Stina said: ''Dua is one of the most renowned pop artists in the world today. Her strong and fierce attitude, not to mention distinctive style, make her a perfect fit for the /Nyden tribe and philosophy, Dua's inspiring outlook and style is why we have chosen to work with her and co-create multiple collections.''