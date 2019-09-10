Dua Lipa has teased she will release new music ''very soon''.

The 23-year-old pop star has been busy working on the follow-up to her 2017 self-titled debut LP and she can't wait to share what she has been working on with her fans, who won't have much longer to wait.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm so excited for all the new music and I'm excited to bring something new very soon.

''I've been eagerly waiting to finally get it out there.''

The 'New Rules' hitmaker recently teased that the album is ''nostalgic'' and ''feels like a dancercise class''.

Although she didn't want to give ''too much away'' about her upcoming record she did say she has stayed true to her pop roots.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''I don't want to give too much away. I was stressing out about coming back and doing interviews again because I was like, 'I'm just not ready to talk about it!'

''But it still is a pop album, it changes and has some nostalgic vibes to it. But ultimately it really feel like a dancercise class.''

The 'Electricity' hitmaker hit the studio with music legend Nile Rodgers to record some ''live instrumentation'' for the LP at the iconic Abbey Road Studios earlier this year, and admitted the surreal experience had her on the ''brink of tears''.

The 'Hotter Than Hell' singer heaped praise on the 'Get Lucky' hitmaker - who has worked with the likes of Madonna, David Bowie, Diana Ross, Lady Gaga and Christina Aguilera during his illustrious career - for breathing ''more life'' into her new songs, which won't be ''predominantly electronic'' like her first.

She told her fans: ''I want to keep you all in and part of the process so, as I'm slowly going on and starting to finish songs for my next album, yesterday was truly one for the books.

''After touring for so long, I realised after having such a predominately electronic album as my first, it needed a lot more live instrumentation.

''This album I'm doing exactly that.

''I was in the studio last night with the legend @nilerodgers and I was on the brink of tears as I saw more life being brought into these records!

''Every day we're getting a little bit closer ... I am so excited for you to hear this. (sic)''