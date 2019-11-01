Dua Lipa could be collaborating with Miley Cyrus.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker admitted she has been ''talking about'' a potential song with the 'Wrecking Ball' singer after speculation the two stars have been working together on a new track called 'Coldblood'.

When asked about the possibility on 'Capital Breakfast', Dua said: ''Potentially. Potentially. I'm a big fan of hers and she's so lovely.

''We're thinking about doing something together in the near future. Nothing has happened yet but we are talking about it.''

The 24-year-old singer also cleared up rumours of her collaborating with Ariana Grande for the 'Charlie's Angels' soundtrack as she explained the song was only intended for the star's album but was never released because of timing issues.

She added: ''The song that me and Ariana did together was originally for her record. And then the timing didn't really work for either of us because I had just finished putting music out and she was working on her next record.''

The song has since gone to Normani and Nicki Minaj, something she is ''super happy'' about

Meanwhile, Dua recently released her new single, 'Don't Start Now', a track she describes as the launch of her ''new era''.

She explained in a statement: ''I chose to put this song out first so I could close one chapter of my life and start another.

''Into a new era with a new sound! It's about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that.

''It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made 'New Rules' with.''