Dua Lipa thinks it's important people feel free to wear ''whatever the f**k they want''.

The style-conscious musician has stressed the need for people to feel uninhibited with their fashion choices, saying she's against putting any trends in a ''box''.

She reflected: ''Everyone is allowed to wear whatever the f**k they want, and it's so important that they do.

''This is the way we move forward in the world. We have to break the norms. If women wearing womenswear is deemed normal, women wearing menswear should be normal, too. But normality is a tricky one. It's putting things in a box, and it shouldn't be like that. Because what is normal, anyway?''

Dua is particularly fond of her own Vetements boots, which feature flames from their broad platform.

The boots have been a hit with her ever-increasing Instagram following, but she admits that they're not always practical.

Dua told told Refinery29: ''Obviously, I can't wear them every day, or as much as I want to. But my dream boots are always something I could never wear every day; just something I want to put in a glass box and keep forever.''

Despite this, Dua revealed she's always keen to ''explore and try new things''.

She explained: ''I always try to find designers that are up and coming, especially when I'm in a certain city.

''If I was in Berlin, for example, I'd try to wear designers from there. It's important to explore and try new things, and grow with those designers that are up and coming since I'm an up-and-coming artist, too. This way, we can grow and change together.''