Dua Lipa thinks St. Vincent is ''amazing'', after they collaborated on stage at the Grammy's earlier this month.
The 23-year-old singer collaborated with St. Vincent at the Grammy Awards earlier this month when they performed a mash-up of Dua's 'One Kiss' and Vincent's 'Masseduction', and Dua has dubbed the 36-year-old singer as ''incredible''.
Speaking on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards at London's O2 on Wednesday (20.02.19), she said: ''She is amazing. I'm such a fan of her work, and when I got asked to collaborate with her and she was up for it and I was up for it, we just kind of jumped at the opportunity and made the most of it. We put our songs together and she's so collaborative and so ... honestly I have not enough nice things I can say about her because she's just incredible.''
Dua's appearance at the BRITs - where she performed 'One Kiss' with Calvin Harris, alongside Sam Smith and Rag 'n' Bone Man - comes just 10 days after her Grammys performance, and the star says the quick turnaround has been ''surreal''.
''It's surreal. Crazy. And honestly I feel like I've been in rehearsals for the past month just getting ready for it all, but it feels so good to be home.''
And despite having been at many award shows, she still isn't used to the experience.
When asked if she's a pro at award ceremonies now, Dua said: ''No. Always really weird, always really nervous. Everything's so exciting, but I get really nervous when I'm performing because I just ... I dunno, I just wanna put on a really good show so I feel a lot a pressure with that. But I've turned all my nervous butterflies into really excited ones, so that's where I'm at.''
