Dua Lipa has reportedly split with her rocker boyfriend Paul Klein.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker has reportedly been back in touch with her ex, celerity chef and model Isaac Carew, following the end of her relationship with the Lany frontman.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Dua and Paul had a really good time together but things just didn't work out.

''She is very positive about the situation though, and has been pouring her emotions into her new album, which she has been writing in Jamaica and Los Angeles.

''The break-up has brought back memories of Isaac, who she split with this time last year.

''She has been messaging him again but she has been out of the country for the last few weeks so they haven't seen each other.''

Dua, 22, met US musician Paul last summer at the British Summertime festival in London's Hyde Park and they are thought to have been dating for the last five months, and spent Christmas together in London.

The 'Be The One' singer dated Isaac for two years until February 2017.

The 'Hotter Than Hell' hitmaker recently insisted dating a fellow musician was not important to her.

She said: ''You are never going to win an award for who you are dating. That shouldn't really be important. What matters for me is the music.''

Dua has been forced to change several US tour dates due to ''scheduling conflicts''.

The 'IDGAF' hitmaker was due to perform concerts in Dallas, Houston, and Seattle in February, but has pushed the shows back to June and July after the mishap.

However, she has reassured her followers who purchased tickets that they will be able to attend the new dates, which will be announced soon, or get a full refund if they are unable to make it down.