Dua Lipa has split from Isaac Carew.

The 23-year-old singer reconciled with her former boyfriend just 18 months ago, but it seems things haven't worked out once again as they've reportedly ended things for a second time, with Isaac making the move to unfollow Dua on Instagram earlier this week.

Dua first started dating the 33-year-old model and chef back in 2013, and the pair dated for almost four years until early 2017, when they split before reconciling in January 2018.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Dua and Isaac have really struggled to see each other since getting back together.

''They wanted to make things work and things were great between them for a while but she is just getting busier and busier.

''She is gearing up to release new music and has basically been performing across the world non-stop for the past three years so it's been tough.

''It's been a difficult decision but ultimately they haven't been able to make things work.''

The break-up comes after the 'New Rules' hitmaker insisted in October that her upcoming second studio album will be different to her first, because she was ''in love'' with Isaac and that would influence her sound.

She said at the time: ''I am in love! You know, there is something really nice about love in general, but everything I write about, there will be a mixture of happy ones and some sad ones. It's all about digging into the memory box, and kind of picking out different moments in your life that have impacted you in a different way. With my first album, when I wrote about some very honest things and then fans would come up to me and be like, 'Oh, this song made me feel empowered' or 'I felt the same way,' that was one of the things that really pushed me to write the way I do. So that's something I'm going to keep doing if I feel it's going to have an importance to my other fans.''