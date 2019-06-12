Dua Lipa has hit out at trolls who accused her of Photoshopping her lips in her baby photo.

The 'IDGAF' singer took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of her as a tot to highlight that she has never edited the photographs to make her lips look fuller and called anyone who thinks she has ''mad''

Alongside five pictures of the star from a toddler to a baby, including ones of her holding lipstick to her mouth, the 23-year-old pop star wrote: ''to the people saying i photoshop my baby pictures to make my lips look bigger are mad madddd! can't believe i have to defend myself. you guys are on crack. (sic)''

Former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui emphasised with Dua.

She commented: ''Lmfao welcome 2 my life. How sad so many people have work done bitches can't even tell what's natural anymore (sic)''

The 'Electricity' hitmaker had posted a picture of her as child last month to celebrate reaching 30 million followers, and some people accused her of altering her lips in the comments.

She captioned the sweet throwback snap: ''30 MILLION!!! THANK YOU. Happy to be alive, making music i love, with the people i love, for the people i love (YOU) (sic)''

However, Mexican singer Sofia Reyes and Charli XCX complimented her.

The former wrote: ''I can't get over your lips hahahahahah omg so jealous (sic)''

And Charli added: ''Omg too cute (sic)''

Meanwhile, Dua recently revealed she was warned by Katy Perry not to ''search [her] name'' online.

The 'Hotter Than Hell' singer said that when she first started making a name for herself, she was approached by the 'Bon Appetite' hitmaker and advised not to look at search results of herself online, because she would end up getting ''upset'' by any criticism she saw.

She said: ''When I met Katy Perry, she was like, 'I hope you don't search your name. She was like, 'That's what I did at the beginning of my career, and I'd get upset about every tabloid that said something about me.' She said, 'Do not have notifications on. Do not read that s**t, because it will stop you from doing what you love.'''