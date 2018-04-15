Dua Lipa found it ''surreal'' to be in the recording studio with Chris Martin.

The 'New Rules' singer had the Coldplay frontman at the top of her wish list for people she'd like to work with, and she was amazed that, not only did she end up in his own Malibu recording facility, the 'Viva La Vida' hitmaker - who she went on to write 'Homesick' with - was dancing to her songs.

Speaking to GQ magazine, she recalled: ''During 'New Rules' and 'IDGAF', he would get up and dance.

''It was so surreal, Chris Martin dancing to my music.

''I remember saying to him, 'You've written one of my favourite songs ever, the Nelly Furtado song 'All Good Things (Must Come To An End)'' and he was like, 'God, I forgot I wrote that.'''

The 22-year-old singer has been offered a number of tracks from songwriters which have gone on to top the charts with other artists, but she had no hesitation in turning down the songs as she didn't feel they fit with her musical style.

Her manager, Ben Mawson, said: ''I shouldn't tell you what the songs were, but there were two or three that ended up being massive number ones [for other female singers].

''She was asked to feature on them and she didn't want to because she didn't like the song. It just wasn't her...

''She said, 'I don't want to do it. It's not how I want to be successful.' And those songs ended up being monster number ones.

''I think one was one of the biggest songs of the year.''

The 'Hotter Than Hell' singer - who scooped two awards at the BRITs in February - admitted her life right now is ''amazing'' and she won't take any of it for granted.

She said: ''It feels crazy and it's exciting and it's amazing, everything that's happening.

''Sometimes I do need to stop and pinch myself and be like, 'OK, this is happening and now I'm popping on a flight.'

''It is crazy but I love it and I'm riding a wave.

''It's everything I ever dreamed of and sometimes, when I feel tired and I want an extra hour in bed, I'm like, 'This is everything I ever wanted.' And so I get up.''