Dua Lipa's new hairstyle is the result of ''bleached breakage''.

The 24-year-old singer is known for her eye-catching sense of style, but Dua has taken to her Instagram account to reveal that her latest look isn't intentional at all.

Alongside an image of her short, side-swept fringe, Dua - who has more than 39 million followers on Instagram - wrote: ''PSA: This is not a haircut. It's bleached breakage, but I'm runnin' with it. (sic)''

Dua adopted a two-tone look back in October, when she started sporting a blonde fringe, with her naturally dark hair appearing underneath.

The London-born star is happy to take risks with her fashion choices, and Dua also encourages her fans to develop their own sense of style.

She previously explained: ''Everyone is allowed to wear whatever the f**k they want, and it's so important that they do.

''This is the way we move forward in the world. We have to break the norms. If women wearing womenswear is deemed normal, women wearing menswear should be normal, too.

''But normality is a tricky one. It's putting things in a box, and it shouldn't be like that. Because what is normal, anyway?''

Dua also admitted she likes to support up-and-coming designers.

She said: ''I always try to find designers that are up and coming, especially when I'm in a certain city.

''If I was in Berlin, for example, I'd try to wear designers from there. It's important to explore and try new things, and grow with those designers that are up and coming since I'm an up-and-coming artist, too. This way, we can grow and change together.''