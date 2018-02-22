Dua Lipa's decision to take her younger brother and sister on stage at the BRIT Awards 2018 was a ''spur of the moment thing''.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker was a double winner on the night taking home the British Female and British Breakthrough Artist prizes from the ceremony held The O2 arena in London on Wednesday night (21.02.18).

When collecting her second gong, Dua got her siblings - sister Rina, 16, and 12-year-old brother Gjin - to accompany her on stage and she did it to show them that they will be able to achieve anything they set their mind to.

Speaking to the BBC, the 22-year-old singer explained: ''Everything I do is to show my little brother and sister that they can do whatever they put their minds to, and I guess I want to be a good role model for them.''

Dua released her self-titled debut album - which featured tracks like 'Hotter than Hell' and 'New Rules' - in June 2017.

And the pop star used her acceptance speech to make a statement about female strength.

Dua explained: ''I want to thank every single female who's been on this stage before me that has given girls like me - not just girls in the music industry but girls in society - a place to be inspired be, to look up to, and that have allowed us to dream this big.

''Here's to more women on these stages, more women winning awards and more women taking over the world.''

Dua's message was echoed by Ellie Goulding, who presented the Best International Female artist.

The singer-songwriter used the platform to take a swipe at Grammys boss Neil Portnow, who recently said that women needed to ''step up'' in the music industry.

Ellie explained: ''We're very proud to be women and I think we can all agree we've been stepping up for years.''