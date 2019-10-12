Dua Lipa's second album will be ''more upbeat''.

The 24-year-old singer won't feature any ballads on the follow-up to her self-titled 2017 record and she is also planning to kick-off a global arena tour in April 2020, according to one of her managers Ed Millett.

Ed told Variety: ''It's more upbeat and dance-y with a disco element -- there are no ballads.''

Ed - who co-founded TaP Management with Ben Mawson - also revealed that new client Hailee Steinfeld is planning to follow in Dua's footsteps with an edgier approach to her new music.

He said: ''She likes that our artists are commercial but still credible, that they have their own lane and their own identity. You can be massive but you can also do something boundary-pushing or just smart. And she wanted to explore that.''

And TaP Management are proud of how ''credible'' their artists are.

Speaking about their new imprint, a joint venture with Universal Music, Ed said. ''It's early days, but it's exciting and we feel like it's going to be a big part of what we do over the next few years. What's amazing is that we've achieved commercial success with credible artists -- artists with identity. I don't think we've had any cheap, commercial success. Credibility comes in different forms, and some of them are better at certain things than others. But there's credibility across the roster.''

Meanwhile, 'New Rules' hitmaker recently teased her new music is a change of direction, but doesn't think that's a ''risky'' move to have made.

She said: ''It would probably be risky if I wasn't risky with the next record. I don't think it would be as fun if I tried to recreate the first record. As an artist, you constantly want to grow and change your perspective and try something new.''

Dua already knows ''exactly'' what kind of record she wants to make for her second studio venture, and whilst she won't spill too many details about the album's content, she says she's recorded ''50 or 60'' songs.

The singer said: ''Before I started, I knew my album title. I knew exactly what I was going to be making. There are some songs that are happy, some about heartbreak, some about dealing with your life in public.''