Dua Lipa dived on stage with her idol Katy Perry when she was 15.

The 'One Kiss' hitmaker attended the pop megastar's Hammersmith Apollo gig in London on the 'California Dreams Tour' in 2011, and when members of the audience were invited up, Dua was determined to be one of them so she got one of the 'Teenage Dream' singer's backing dancers to pull her up over the barrier.

Telling Katy in their interview for V magazine, Dua recalled: ''...A friend of mine surprised me [with tickets] for a birthday gift. I was like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe it, I wanna go to the front!'

''We queued for quite a while at the Hammersmith Apollo. There were super-fans in gingerbread costumes with blue wigs and I was so pissed I didn't have a wig.

''We get into the venue and everything's so magical.

''You were doing your cover and you were like, 'Who's gonna come up with me?' and no one even pointed at me, so I was like, f*** this, I'm going up there.''

The 22-year-old British singer even got to share a hug with Katy, and said it was ''so inspiring.''

She added: ''You were wearing this glittery blue rhinestone bodysuit and I just wanted to touch the suit.

''I did, and then I joined in on the hug with everyone.''

Dua also revealed her love for 'So What' hitmaker Pink, and how she would love to remain as prominent as her.

She said: ''I think Pink has been able to go with the times, and stay true to herself.''