Dua Lipa says it was ''surreal'' working with Chris Martin.

The 21-year-old singer teamed up with the Coldplay frontman on a new track 'Homesick' and was in awe of the singer's skills.

She said: ''It was surreal to sit at the piano with him. He's so distinctive in the way he works - the second he sits down and is playing piano, you're like, 'S*** that's Coldplay!'''

And the 'Be The One' hitmaker is looking forward to releasing her self-titled debut album.

She added to the Daily Star newspaper: ''The songs I've chosen for this album are a lot about love, and loss and heartbreak.

''As a debut album, it's really who I am as an artist and a person. I felt it was right to name it after myself, without it being weird.''

Meanwhile, Dua previously revealed she begged Chris to sing on her track.

She said: ''At first, it was just meant to be me singing but I begged him to sing too. I was like 'you have to be on this song!' and he agreed. It's the most beautiful song on the album. I think it really brings everyone in for a little cry.

''He's listening attentively and wants to know the meaning behind the songs. Then he's like 'OK why don't we try something for your album?' He sets up the mics and we're just humming ideas, making up melodies and recording it all. It was already quite so he gave me what we'd recorded and said 'have a listen back. If you think there's something good there, we'll come back to it'.''