Dua Lipa's second album will be ''soulful''.

The 'IDGAF' hitmaker has been touring and performing her critically-acclaimed self-titled debut album since its release on June 2, last year, but most of the songs are about a period in her life she is now longer living, so she can't wait to share new music with her fans.

She told Billboard magazine: ''I'm really excited to work on the next album and start a new chapter to my life.

''because I feel like I've been reliving those moments for such a long time, that now I'm ready to create new ones.''

The brunette beauty added that the record will ''definitely be leaning a lot more towards a bit more soulful.''

The 22-year-old star was speaking on the red carpet at Jay-Z's pre-Grammys Clive Davis bash in New York over the weekend, and despite heading out to an after party, Dua chose to watch the ceremony from the comfort of her sofa with pals.

She wrote on her Instagram story: ''Ordered dinner and watched the grammys on telly with pixie grace katy lorenzo francesca sami william and oskar (sic)''

The 'Hotter Than Hell' singer's soulful sound no doubt has something to do with 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker Mark Ronson, who she was joined in the studio with, along with Diplo in Los Angeles last week

And the brunette beauty also shared a picture of the trio, which Mark commented on writing: ''music for the soul (sic)''

It comes after Dua revealed she has been working on music with someone she's ''always'' wanted to team up with.

Sharing updates with her fans on the app, she wrote: ''Finished a whole week working with someone I've always wanted to get into the studio with and I'm on cloud nine.''

Many fans have speculated that the pop beauty has been working with Ariana Grande after the pair shared selfies together.

Dua previously expressed her desire to work with the 'One Last Time' singer.

She gushed: ''She's amazing. It's unbelievable. I'd love to work with her.''

And she recently returned from Jamaica, where Harry Styles - who the pop star has been romantically linked to in the past - recorded his self-titled debut solo LP, which was released last year.