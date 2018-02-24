Dua Lipa's songs have been inspired by her terrible former boyfriends.

The 22-year-old singer admitted she has a number of exes she can turn to when she needs inspiration for her music, ranging from ''emotionally manipulative'' to ''terrible''.

She told Rolling Stone: ''[Some were] emotionally manipulative. 'And then] I dated this guy who literally would never eat a single vegetable. I was like, 'This is terrible. You eat like a five-year-old. I'm f**king out.' ''

However, her breakout hit 'Hotter Than Hill' drew some inspiration from Tumblr as although it was inspired by an ex, it was only when she saw the words 'Hotter Than Hell' on the blogging site that the song came together.

She explained: ''I was going through a tough breakup. Someone who made me feel like I wasn't good enough. But when I wrote this song, I wanted it to seem like he couldn't get enough of me. The song was good, but the chorus wasn't quite there. We were like, 'Let's scrap it.' And I was scrolling through Tumblr, and I see the words 'Hotter than Hell' in red on a black background. And I go, 'That's cool!' What if he thought I was hotter than hell, and I just didn't want him?''

Meanwhile, Dua has been working with famed producer Max Martin on her upcoming second album.

She said: ''I want it to still be pop, but lean more toward. My voice kind of lends itself to that genre.

''I spent a week with Max, and it was the first time where I felt like there was a lot more method to the things I was writing about. First with him you lay down the melodies, listen to them over and over again, and say, 'Maybe we should change this note.' [For the lyrics], you couldn't use the same words too often, next to each other. And not everything can start on the one, because it doesn't keep it as interesting. I played him some of the stuff I recorded in Jamaica, and he'd say, 'You could totally simplify this. Just repeat that twice. Make it easier for the listener.' He has, like, a lot of rules and theories.''