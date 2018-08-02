Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson have promised fans their collaboration with Diplo is ''coming real soon''.

The 42-year-old producer and the 'New Rules' hitmaker have teamed up on the Silk City track - Mark's music-making duo with the Major Lazer star - 'Electricity', and they've teased fans there is not long to wait before they can get their ears around the song.

Alongside a picture of Dua sporting a short blonde wig, the 'IDGAF' hitmaker captioned her tweet: ''Her name is Electricity ... and you'll meet her soon enough [sic]'', along with the lightning bolt emoji.

'Whilst 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker Mark re-tweeted the photo, adding: ''COMING REAL SOON x [sic]''

Mark recently said he believes Dua will be as big as Adele or Amy Winehouse after they worked together on the track.

He said: ''I'm such a huge a fan of Dua Lipa, her voice is great, it's got electricity.

''To watch her do her thing is amazing. She is the first UK pop solo artist to crack America since... I don't even know.

''I mean I'm not talking about Adele or Amy, but like someone who makes really good danceable pop music.

''It feels like she has done something special, it's like rarified air.''

Silk City decided to drop 'Only Can Get Better' as their first single because they wanted to leave their ''great big giant'' collaboration with Dua until later this summer.

He explained: ''That is our next single, we didn't want to come out with this great big giant pop record first.

''It's funny because I asked Dua if she would sing in October and then by the time we finally recorded it was March or April and she was about 72,000 times more famous.

''It's soulful dance music, it's an uplifting song and what she did for us is one of my favourite-ever vocals.''

The 'Valerie' hitmaker had a great time working with Diplo on the project because they have been friends for years.

He said: ''We had two weeks together and we just lived in the studio together and just throwing everything at the wall.

''At the very beginning we had some stupid fights because I had never really been in a band situation before.

''I think we had a good level of mutual respect that helps and I wouldn't be going out on a limb to say his stuff is more future-leaning than mine.''