Dua Lipa's second album is about experiencing ''emotional manipulation''.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker - who split up with musician Paul Klein in January after five months of dating - has revealed her follow-up to her hugely successful 2017 self-titled debut features a lot of songs about heartbreak, but they are still songs people can dance to.

Speaking to the new issue of GQ magazine, the pop beauty said: ''It's very much dance crying. It is a pop album that you're going to be able to dance to, but a lot of the songs are sad.

''They're about heartbreak and they're about going through some emotional manipulation.

''It kind of sucks that that's the thing that triggers my creativity, but happy things don't seem to do it for me.''

The 22-year-old singer also spoke about how hard it is to be a respected as a woman in the music industry.

She said: ''For a female artist, it takes a lot more to be taken seriously if you're not sat down at a piano or with a guitar, you know? For a male artist, people instantly assume they write their own music, but for women, they assume it's all manufactured.''

Little is known about Dua's next record, but The 'Hotter Than Hell' singer recently shared a video with 'Uptown' Funk' producer Mark Ronson - who has worked with the likes of Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and the late Amy Winehouse - and Major Lazer star Diplo in Los Angeles on her Instagram story.

The brunette beauty also shared a picture of the trio, which Mark commented on, writing: ''music for the soul (sic)''

Dua has also been working with famed producer Max Martin on her upcoming second album.

She said previously: ''I want it to still be pop, but lean more toward. My voice kind of lends itself to that genre.

''I spent a week with Max, and it was the first time where I felt like there was a lot more method to the things I was writing about.''