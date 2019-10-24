Dua Lipa's new single 'Don't Start Now' is about ''moving on''.

The 24-year-old pop star will launch her ''new era'' with the Nu-Disco dance track on November 1, and has revealed it's about entering a new chapter in her life.

She explained in a statement: ''I chose to put this song out first so I could close one chapter of my life and start another.

''Into a new era with a new sound! It's about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that.

''It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made 'New Rules' with.''

Dua embarked on a ''new chapter'' in her love life in June, as she started dating model Anwar Hadid, following her split from on/off boyfriend Isaac Carew.

The 'Electricity' singer excited fans on Tuesday night (22.10.19) by sharing a clip of 'Don't Start Now'.

Alongside a video of Dua posing in a chair, she wrote on her social media channels: ''Miss me?''

Earlier this month, Dua teased she is heralding a ''new era'' with her second album.

The 'Hotter Than Hell' singer has been working on the follow-up to her self-titled debut record, which was released in 2017, for several months and she's been dying her hair different colours to signify the beginning of ''DL2''.

She shared three selfies of her new look and wrote on her social media accounts: ''A new era! Thank you for your patience. See you soon #DL2 (sic)''

The 'One Kiss' singer recently promised the whole of her new album will be ''a party''.

She said: ''I feel like you could dance through the whole record. There's lots of nos­tal­gic ele­ments to it. There's a sam­ple in there from the 1930s. It's just a party.''

Dua also said she doesn't consider her change of direction to be ''risky''.

She added: ''It would prob­a­bly be risky if I wasn't risky with the next record. I don't think it would be as fun if I tried to recre­ate the first record. As an artist, you con­stant­ly want to grow and change your per­spec­tive and try some­thing new.''