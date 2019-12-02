Dua Lipa wiped her Instagram account to ''start fresh'' ahead of the release of her next album.
Dua Lipa wiped her Instagram account to ''start fresh''.
The 24-year-old singer will ''never forget'' the memories she documented on her social media page but wanted to usher in a new era for her music by getting rid of all her posts last month.
She explained: ''It was more, I'm starting a new album. I want to just start fresh. Those memories are always going to be there. I lived through them and I'll never forget them. I have those pictures for the rest of my life and I get to keep them. But it's to kind of take away the preciousness that I feel so much with social media, and that was kind the reason why I did it.''
And the 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker wanted to ''prove'' to herself that she should just use social media ''for fun'' in whichever ways she chooses.
She told Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa: ''I think, for me, it was just to prove to myself that social media isn't really real in that aspect that you can do whatever you want, that you can post how you want, and you can choose how you use social media...it was more for fun.''
The 'New Rules' hitmaker is moving on from the sound of her first album, and recently teased the new music is a change of direction, but doesn't think that's a ''risky'' move to have made.
She said: ''It would probably be risky if I wasn't risky with the next record. I don't think it would be as fun if I tried to recreate the first record. As an artist, you constantly want to grow and change your perspective and try something new.''
Dua already knows ''exactly'' what kind of record she wants to make for her second studio venture, and whilst she won't spill too many details about the album's content, she says she's recorded ''50 or 60'' songs.
The 'New Love' singer said: ''Before I started, I knew my album title. I knew exactly what I was going to be making. There are some songs that are happy, some about heartbreak, some about dealing with your life in public.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.