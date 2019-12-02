Dua Lipa wiped her Instagram account to ''start fresh''.

The 24-year-old singer will ''never forget'' the memories she documented on her social media page but wanted to usher in a new era for her music by getting rid of all her posts last month.

She explained: ''It was more, I'm starting a new album. I want to just start fresh. Those memories are always going to be there. I lived through them and I'll never forget them. I have those pictures for the rest of my life and I get to keep them. But it's to kind of take away the preciousness that I feel so much with social media, and that was kind the reason why I did it.''

And the 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker wanted to ''prove'' to herself that she should just use social media ''for fun'' in whichever ways she chooses.

She told Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa: ''I think, for me, it was just to prove to myself that social media isn't really real in that aspect that you can do whatever you want, that you can post how you want, and you can choose how you use social media...it was more for fun.''

The 'New Rules' hitmaker is moving on from the sound of her first album, and recently teased the new music is a change of direction, but doesn't think that's a ''risky'' move to have made.

She said: ''It would prob­a­bly be risky if I wasn't risky with the next record. I don't think it would be as fun if I tried to recre­ate the first record. As an artist, you con­stant­ly want to grow and change your per­spec­tive and try some­thing new.''

Dua already knows ''exactly'' what kind of record she wants to make for her second studio venture, and whilst she won't spill too many details about the album's content, she says she's recorded ''50 or 60'' songs.

The 'New Love' singer said: ''Before I started, I knew my album title. I knew exactly what I was going to be making. There are some songs that are happy, some about heart­break, some about deal­ing with your life in public.''