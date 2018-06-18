Dua Lipa's father has set up a festival in Kosovo to help put the country ''on the map culturally''.

The 'IDGAF' hitmaker was born in London to Albanian parents from Kosovo who had left the capital city of Pristina in the 1990s.

And to give something back to the community, the 22-year-old singer's dad, Dukagjin Lipa, has launched SunnyHill Festival in their hometown, which takes place at Germia Park between August 11 and 12, and is headlined by Dua and her rapper pal Action Bronson.

25 per cent of the profits made from ticket sales will go towards The SunnyHill Foundation - which Dua is a patron of - a centre which aims to reduce poverty and work with youths to encourage them to take up their dream careers.

Announcing the new event, Dua said: ''So proud of my dad @dukagjinlipa who had an idea and a dream and is doing exactly what he said he would.

''I'd like to think I got some of my persistence and hunger from both my parents who have showed me that hard work will always shine through.

''He had an idea to create a festival in Prishtina, Kosova with lots of international and home acts to really help put Kosova on the map culturally.

''We have been so lucky to have all our friends join us for one of the most fun and musically diverse line-ups in the region.

''I'm so excited to head down a few days prior to the festival to do some work with the charity and visit my hometown! [sic]''

The line-up includes homegrown talent and the 'One Kiss' hitmaker's support act from her UK and Ireland tour in April, rapper Col3trane and Calvin Harris' protege DJ SG Lewis.

Dua previously spoke of how much her musician father influenced her pop career.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker explained: ''I was born and raised in London to Kosovan-Albanian parents in 1995.

''My father was a musician and music has paid a very big role in my life.''

Details on the festival can be found at sunnyhillfestival.com