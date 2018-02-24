Dua Lipa has revealed her huge hit 'Hotter Than Hell' was inspired by Tumblr.

The 22-year-old singer reached number 15 in the UK singles charts with the breakthrough track, and she has admitted the song was influenced by a post she saw on the microblogging site.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine about a recording session she was doing with fellow Brits Ritual, she said: ''I was going through a tough breakup. Someone who made me feel like I wasn't good enough.

''But when I wrote this song, I wanted it to seem like he couldn't get enough of me. [The song] was good, but the chorus wasn't quite there. We were like, 'Let's scrap it.'

''And I was scrolling through Tumblr, and I see the words 'Hotter than Hell' in red on a black background. And I go, 'That's cool!' What if he thought I was hotter than hell, and I just didn't want him?''

The track has since gone gold in the UK, and Dua has become a star across the world following the release of her self titled debut album in 2017.

However, the star - who hosted 'Saturday Night Live' earlier this month - has been caught up in controversy thanks to her higher profile, particular after upsetting Taylor Swift fans by choosing Kanye West over their hero in a lighthearted quiz from 2016 which was recently unearthed.

Defending herself, she added: ''I wasn't thinking about their beef. I was thinking about their music, and Taylor is amazing, but I'm such a hip-hop fan that I would probably choose Kanye over anyone...

''[The fans] were sending me snake emojis for, like, three days straight. They're like, 'I hope you die.' I'm like, 'Yo! I literally didn't say anything.' ''