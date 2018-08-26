Dua Lipa brought unexpected mosh pits to Reading Festival on Saturday night (26.08.18).

The 'One Kiss' singer proved that pop music very much has a place at a rock festival as the sassy singer rocked out on stage at the iconic music extravaganza in South England.

The 23-year-old star declared she was going to ''blow'' the crowd's ''socks off'', before getting the party started with hit song 'Blow Your Mind (Mwah)'.

She shouted: ''I'm going to blow your f***ing socks off, are you guys ready for a party?''

Dua put all of energy into getting the crowd to shake the ground, even head-banging along to a rockier version of her Martin Garrix collaboration, 'Scared to be Lonely'.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker flaunted her killer toned abs in a yellow plaid bralet and delivered all of her hits, including a mashup of 'Dreams' and Sean Paul track 'No Lie, for the adoring audience.

A number of female artists played across the weekend, including 'Phases' hitmaker Alma, indie rockers Pale Waves, 'GLOW' star Kate Nash, rockers Wolf Alice, Swedish star Sigrid and rising artist Rae Morris.

Ahead of her main stage performance, Dua had said she hopes playing Reading and sister site Leeds proves ''diversity'' is possible at festivals.

Whilst the pop star is aware of both event's rock history - having hosted bands such as Nirvana, Metallica and Kasabian over the years - Dua feels there is ''room'' for pop acts to bring just as ''energetic'' live shows to the festivals.

She explained: ''I totally know the legacy that Reading & Leeds have had and that in the past, it's been more of a rock festival, but when you come to do a show, there's so much energy to it and there's so much diversity to the sound, it's not just a pop show.

''I feel like there is room for diversity and I think there is room for pop artists to come and bring their best show to festivals which aren't necessarily directed in that genre.''