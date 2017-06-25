Dua Lipa wanted to open up about ''a lot of personal things'' on her new album.

The 21-year-old singer recently released her latest namesake LP, which was initially slated for release in 2016, and the star has revealed she wanted the songs on the album to be more open and honest to enable her fans to ''really get to know'' her.

Speaking about her music to MusicFeeds.com.au, the brunette beauty said: ''You know, I want to get a lot of personal things out there and I want the fans to really get to know me but I feel like a lot of what I do is being able to dance to sad songs.''

However, the 'Hotter Than Hell' hitmaker doesn't think her album is all doom and gloom, as she believes she has found a ''cool mix'' between sad ballads and dance tracks on the compilation.

She added: ''It's also a lot of fun to be able to find a cool mix between a ballad, which breaks into, I don't know, something a bit more dancey.''

Dua was inspired by a lot of artists when she was younger, including Nelly Furtado and, more recently, Kendrick Lamar, but instead of emulating their music style in her songs, she tries to use the tracks she enjoys listening to into music she can ''identify'' with.

She explained: ''I guess just the different types of music I've been brought up on. My parents listened to a lot of Oasis, Radiohead, Sting and The Police and I listened to Nelly Furtado and Pink and Christina Aguilera. When I moved to Kosovo I listened to hip hop. Now I'm obsessed with Kendrick Lamar and J Cole. There are so many amazing artists, I think it's just my love for so many different artists and genres that it all really inspires me.

''When it came to writing my own stuff it was like, how to get all of those things into something I identify with.''

Meanwhile Dua is set to perform alongside Bruno Mars during the Australia leg of his tour next year, which she is ''really excited'' about.

She said: ''I'm really excited. I can't wait to share the stage with Bruno. I'm excited to watch him work. And I'm really looking forward to get to experience that with an artist like Bruno who's so established. I saw him perform at the BRIT Awards and I saw him perform in London at Koko which was with his first ever album and he always just had that star quality. It's exciting to get to watch him now just do massive arenas and stadiums. There's a lot to aspire to.''

However, the star is also eager to take to the stage on her own during her time down under.

She said: ''I'd quite like to so some of my own shows while I'm out there, I haven't been there in a while. The last ones I did were just Sydney and Melbourne. So it would be exciting to come back and do an album tour.''