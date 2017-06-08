Dua Lipa ''remains friends'' with her ex-boyfriend Isaac Carew.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter split from Isaac earlier this year - but Dua revealed she has remained on good terms with the model since they decided to end their 18-month romance.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''We didn't break up because we didn't want to be with each other - we just needed to be on our own and that's really it.

''When you're with someone for such a long time and you have shared so many ­amazing memories, it's really important to remain friends.''

Meanwhile, Dua won the Breakthrough gong at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London earlier this week and she received her prize from current heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

The musician is a keen boxer herself and revealed she would love to train with Olympic gold medal-winning star, who she described as a ''cool'' guy.

Dua said: ''I've been to two of his fights as a fan and it was so great to meet him. Hopefully he can give me some boxing tips now, I do a bit of boxing myself and really enjoy it.

''Obviously I wouldn't dream of taking him on! But he would be the perfect coach.''

Dua released her self-titled debut album earlier this month and the singer has insisted the record is a true reflection of her real-life self.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: ''The most important thing is to put out songs that you feel inspired by and you feel proud of and that are really close and personal. It's self titled so it's a really big part of me, I really wanted people to get to know me and not to hold back.

''I'm excited about going on tour, I'm not thinking about the charts, just getting out there.''