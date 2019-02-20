Dua Lipa's new album will reportedly feature a song about her split from LANY's Paul Klein.

The 'Swan Song' hitmaker is currently working hard on her second studio album - the follow-up to her hugely successful 2017 self-titled debut - and is believed to have penned a heartbreak tune about their breakup a year ago on the forthcoming record, which is being produced by Mark Ronson and Calvin Harris.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Dua has been pouring her own experiences into songs for the past year so there is one about her split from Paul.

'''New Rules' was the biggest hit from her debut so another song about moving on from an ex will fit in with her back catalogue.

''And teaming up with Mark and Calvin again was something Dua always wanted to do.''

The 'Electricity' hitmaker had previously shared how her new album touches on ''emotional manipulation'' - but will still feature songs her fans can dance to.

She said: ''It's very much dance crying. It is a pop album that you're going to be able to dance to, but a lot of the songs are sad.

''They're about heartbreak and they're about going through some emotional manipulation.

''It kind of sucks that that's the thing that triggers my creativity, but happy things don't seem to do it for me.''

Dua - who rekindled her romance with chef Isaac Carew last year, after previously dating in 2015 - has also teamed up with producer Max Martin and pal Tove Lo on her new music.

The 'IDGAF' hitmaker previously promised her lyrics on her next record - which is due out later this year - will be just as ''honest'' as ever because she thinks that's why people have connected with her music.

She said: ''I've learned that just by being honest and speaking my truth, I guess it hits home with some people - just like it does with me.''