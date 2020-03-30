Dua Lipa quit Twitter for the sake of her mental health.

The 24-year-old singer's presence on the platform is limited to posts from her management team because she stepped away as she felt it was ''unkind'' and tarnished her pride over her career achievements.

She said: ''Online criticism can make you feel like you're not good enough, so I was nervous.

''[Twitter] felt like a breeding ground for hate and stopped me being proud of my achievements.

''Instead of feeling something was amazing, it made me feel I wasn't worth it.

''It's a massive shame. But we have to protect our mental health. I wish social media companies could make it a safer space. It's just become unkind.''

The 'New Rules' hitmaker thinks her fans should take a step back from social media too.

She said: ''Maybe [they should] take a step back from social media themselves. Even when it wasn't at the height of negativity, my advice to fans feeling anxiety was to take a step back. I guess I had to take that on myself a little bit.''

Dua experienced a social media backlash earlier this year when the hashtag

#dualipaisoverparty appeared after she was pictured visiting a strip club in January.

But the 'Don't Star Now' singer - who never spoke out after the pictures surfaced - refuses to base her decisions on whether she'll face calls to be ''cancelled''.

She told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: ''I mean, cancel culture is... interesting.

''You know, artists are people, and we learn from mistakes and apologise when it's due. But, also, if I stand by my actions, I just won't comment.

''I never do anything to be mean or degrading. Everything has a good intention, and if things get taken a wrong way, I'll apologise. But I can't live my life being scared in case someone tries to cancel me for something silly.''