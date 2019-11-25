Dua Lipa thinks Anwar Hadid is ''so handsome''.

The 24-year-old singer made her red carpet debut with her model boyfriend at the American Music Awards on Sunday (24.11.19) and was delighted to have the 20-year-old star - who she has been dating since June - by her side to walk her down the red carpet.

Dua - who shared a kiss with Anwar for the camera - told 'Entertainment Tonight' : ''My date is my boyfriend. He's so handsome, right?''

The 'New Rules' hitmaker wasn't in the running for any awards at the ceremony, which took place at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre, but she performed her new song 'Don't Start Now' and admitted before the show she hoped fans would enjoy it.

She said: ''All I want to do with my music is for people to have fun with it.... just dance. I want it to be so carefree.''

And Dua revealed that the track was a good teaser for what people can expect from the rest of her upcoming album.

She added: ''The whole record has a theme going through it. It's very disco-inspired. It's '80s-inspired. It's fun. You're going to have a good time.''

Dua donned a red bodysuit for her disco-inspired performance and was backed by a host of dancers on a set that featured big silver balloons.

Although they have only been together for a few months, it was claimed in September that Dua and Anwar had moved into a New York apartment together.

A source previously said: ''Dua and Anwar are spending all of their time together so it just made sense for them to rent this place.

''She's always at his when she's in LA and he stays with her in London so this felt like the natural step.

''Once she comes back with new music she will spend more time in New York so it's good for her to have a base there and it makes sense to him because a lot of his family live there.

''Dua visited last month and met up with his family. ''They really like her and she feels solid with Anwar.''