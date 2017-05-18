Dua Lipa owns ''a lot'' of trainers.

The 21-year-old singer was announced as Foot Locker's European brand ambassador in March this year and stars in the brands latest campaign, photographed by Dexter Navy, and the brunette beauty's new venture is the perfect partnership because she has admitted she has a big collection of footwear.

The musician said: ''I own a lot of trainers.''

And the 'Blow Your Mind' hitmaker has admitted her style is a reflection of what inspires her and is also a representation of her music.

Speaking about her fashion sense, she said: ''My style is a representation of who I am but also a representation of my music and what inspires me.''

Dua has revealed she always has a lot of outfit ideas every day, and she will regularly alter her style from wearing a girly dress, to being slightly more tomboyish and casual by opting for a pair of trainers the next day.

She explained: ''I have lots of ideas about what I want to wear but I pick on the day - one day I might fancy wearing a dress or another I might be wearing trainers.

''[My style] is young and fresh''.

As part of Dua's collaboration with the popular retailer she will model a variety of garments from the Puma Basket Platform, as well as new Adidas Superstar designs and the new Tuned 1 from Nike.

And Dua's collection for the sportswear company will include athleisurewear and footwear from recognised labels such as, Nike, Puma, Vans and Adidas, which will be available to purchase online at footlocker.eu and in-store in shops across Europe.

And the London-born star is set for a busy year ahead as she has been working on her new album, which will be released on June 2.