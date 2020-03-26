Dua Lipa once told Stereophonics rocker Kelly Jones she loves him.

The 'Break My Heart' singer has revealed she was so star-struck by the Welsh musician that she accidentally blurted out that she is a huge fan and adores him, and even performed for him, his wife Jakki, and his kids during the same Eurostar train trip from Paris to London.

In an interview for 'The Rebecca Judd Show' on Apple Music, she recalled:

''When I was about to get on the Eurostar back from Paris to London and Kelly [Jones] from the Stereophonics was there.

''I didn't even know what to say to him. And I was like, 'Oh my God.'

''I was like, 'I love you.'

''He was really sweet. He was like, 'Actually I saw in an interview that you and your dad had listened to the songs on the radio.'

''And he's like, 'I'm super flattered.'

''I'm like, 'No, I really love you.'

''I'm like, 'I know all your songs.'

''Then we ended up being sat pretty close to each other on the train. ''Actually I ended up signing a bunch of stuff for their kids.''

Meanwhile, Dua - who releases her second album 'Future Nostalgia' on Friday (27.03.20) - revealed she would like The Streets star Mike Skinner to play her 40th birthday party.

Asked what she'd like to do to celebrate the milestone age, the 24-year-old pop star replied: ''Mike Skinner's playing. And everyone's raving but it's like a bunch of 40 year olds.

''If anyone has kids or if I have kids or whatever, they're just so embarrassed but we're like, 'Mike Skinner's amazing', and we're just going in. There's no cutoff. When you're turning 40, there's no cutoff.

The 'Don't Start Now' singer - who is dating model Anwar Hadid - also shared how she always has hot sauce on her rider.

Asked what items she requests at her shows, she said: ''Hot sauce.

''But then I have that on my Rider as well but I always have to have like hot sauce with me ... Mouth burning. Always like a scotch bonnet sauce.''