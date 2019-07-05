Dua Lipa's new album is ''nostalgic'' and ''feels like a dancercise class''.

The 23-year-old pop star has been busy working on the follow-up to her 2017 self-titled debut LP later this year, and the songstress has revealed that although she doesn't want to give ''too much away'' about her second record she can say she has kept true to her pop roots.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at Nordoff Robbins' O2 Silver Clef Awards 2019 in London on Friday (05.07.19), Dua said: ''I don't want to give too much away. I was stressing out about coming back and doing interviews again because I was like, 'I'm just not ready to talk about it!'

''But it still is a pop album, it changes and has some nostalgic vibes to it. But ultimately it really feel like a dancercise class.''

The 'New Rules' hitmaker did reveal that she is incredibly ''grateful'' for the support she has received from her fans and family since she launched her chart assault because she still has a ''long way to go'' to establish herself in her music career.

She added: ''I've got a long way to go and I know that and it's all about hard work and more touring and preparing for all the new music. I'm just so grateful for all the support I have.''

Other guests at the ceremony held at the Grosvenor House Hotel included The Black Eyed Peas, Peter Andre, Louise Redknapp, New Order frontman Bernard Sumner, Sam Smith, Mabel and Ed Sheeran.