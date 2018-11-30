Dua Lipa thinks misogyny runs ''deep'' in the music industry.

The chart-topping pop singer has hit out at a perceived double standard in the music business, saying that male and female stars are treated in distinctly different ways.

She said: ''Misogyny can run so deep.

''The second a guy sings, 'I'm heartbroken,' everyone is like, 'Poor him!' The second a girl says something empowering or 'I don't even care about this person anymore,' it's 'You're a b***h!' Hopefully that will change.

''I was like, 'You don't even know the real story.' But you just can't win, so that's not gonna stop me from being honest in my music.''

Dua, 23, was born and raised in London, but her family moved back to Kosovo when she was 11.

And the 'New Rules' hitmaker thinks her experiences in Kosovo are the reason why she's been so determined to succeed as a pop star.

She told Variety: ''I didn't have the same opportunities I had in the UK - that's what really pushed me. When you're in a place where you don't have what you want, you want it even more.''

Meanwhile, Dua previously confessed she has learned to be ''more open'' with people because of her songwriting.

She admitted: ''At the beginning of my career, when I first started writing, it was very scary.

''I go into a room and work with different co-writers and talk about personal experiences. You have to learn to be a much more open person and really speak your mind and not be afraid of your own thoughts.

''It's a daunting experience, you're telling your secrets to people you're only meeting for the first time, so that has to come with a lot of confidence. Now I'm a lot better at it. I've ended up working with the same people over and over again who have become my good friends, they know me better than anyone else.''