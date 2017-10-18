Dua Lipa admits being on tour with Bruno Mars was a masterclass in ''showmanship''.

The 'New Rules' star hit the road with the 'Locked Out of Heaven' hitmaker for 10 dates across the US in September, and she took the opportunity to pick up some tips from what she considers to be one of the best performers in the business.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said: ''It's amazing. I love being on tour and when I was on tour with Bruno Mars I got to watch him perform night after night and really learn from his showmanship.

''He is so well rehearsed so I felt like I was learning from the best. It's been amazing to perform in such big rooms and massive arenas is really rewarding.''

Dua will get to continue the amazing experience next year, when she heads out to New Zealand and Australia with Bruno on that leg of his world tour.

The English singer was honoured with the ASCAP Vanguard Award on Monday night (16.10.17) because of the impact the ASCAP member has made and is predicted to make on pop music.

The 22-year-old star was delighted to be recognised at the glitzy ceremony, held at the One Marylebone venue in London, and took to social media afterwards to thank the organisation for the honour, while revealing she is heading back into the studio to work on fresh tunes.

The singer - who released her debut self-titled album in June - posted on Twitter: ''Thank you @ASCAP for my Vanguard award. What a wonderful awards ceremony ... now all dressed up accordingly for my studio session.''