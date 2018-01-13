Dua Lipa leads the BRITs nominations, with five nods for the 2018 awards.

The 'New Rules' singer will compete against Jessie Ware, Kate Tempest, Laura Marling and Paloma Faith for British Female Solo Artist, and is also celebrating nominations for British Single, British Breakthrough Act, British Artist Video and British Album of the Year.

Ed Sheeran will compete with Liam Gallagher, Loyle Carner, Rag'n'Bone Man and Stormzy for British Male Solo Artist at this year's awards.

Two-time winner of the category Ed is set to go head-to-head with the four first time nominees, including Liam, who has been a previous winner with Oasis but is celebrating his first solo nomination.

Ed has also been nominated in three other categories, including British Artist Video, British Album of the Year and British Single.

Little Mix, Clean Bandit, Jonas Blue, Calvin Harris, Rag'n'Bone Man, J Hus, Jax Jones, Liam Payne and Dua Lipa also join Ed in the British Single category.

Gorillaz, London Grammar, Royal Blood, Wolf Alice and The xx are up for British Group, while Dave, Dua Lipa, J Hus, Loyle Carner and Sampha will battle it out for British Breakthrough Act.

The winner of the British Artist Video award will be decided by the public, with one of the 10 acts eliminated each week until there are only five left on the night of the awards.

Those competing for the gong, include Calvin Harris, Clean Bandit, Jonas Blue, Little Mix, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie. One Direction singers Liam Payne and Harry Styles will also compete with former bandmate Zayn Malik in the category.

Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, J Hus, Rag'n'Bone Man and Stormzy are the nominees for the prestigious Mastercard British Album of the Year.

Alicia Keys, Björk, Lorde, Pink and Taylor Swift are up for International Female, while Beck, Childish Gambino, DJ Khaled, Drake and Kendrick Lamar are nominated for International Male.

Arcade Fire, Foo Fighters, Haim, The Killers and LCD Soundsystem will compete for International Group.

The nominees were announced during a special live ITV show 'The BRITs Are Coming', hosted by Emma Willis.

Speaking on the red carpet, Liam Payne told BANG Showbiz: ''It's really great and there are some great artists in those categories as well. This is where I am from so it it's extra special.''

And on going head-to-head with Harry and Zayn, he said: ''No it's fantastic. I'm extremely happy.

''I love solo life. We all needed a break, it got a bit crazy at one point.

Everyone is doing so well, don't fix it if it's not broken. There is always time for us to come back, we have that.''

Clean Bandit added: ''We've been nominated, but never won anything. I don't think we will win this year because of the contenders also nominated.''

And Paloma said: I don't think I will win because the album has only been released eight weeks. I don't think it's really my time.''

Jason Iley, BRITs Chairman and Chairman & CEO of Sony Music UK and Ireland said: ''This year's nominations, as well as the incredible performances on our launch show tonight, are representative of an exciting, genre spanning and vibrant year in British music with a strong mix of established acts alongside new and emerging artists who are set to become the big names of the future.''

The show featured performances from Liam, Paloma, Clean Bandit, J Hus and 2018 Critics' Choice winner Jorja Smith.

Last year's winner Rag'n'Bone Man handed over the Critics' Choice award to Jorja Smith, who said: ''I cannot believe it, it's been an unforgettable 2017 during which I've fulfilled so many of my dreams and this is such a special way to end the year... and to be part of an all female shortlist alongside Mabel and Stefflon Don, who've both had incredible 2017s, makes it even better! There's lots more to come in 2018 from all of us and I will do my best to make it another memorable year!''

The BRIT Awards 2018 take place at London's O2 Arena on 21 February and will be broadcast live on ITV.

British Album of the Year

Dua Lipa - 'Dua Lipa'

Ed Sheeran - 'Divide'

J Hus - 'Common Sense'

Rag 'n' Bone Man - 'Humour'

Stormzy - 'Gang Signs & Prayer'

British Male Solo Artist

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Loyle Carner

Rag'n'Bone Man

Stormzy

British Female Solo Artist

Paloma Faith

Kate Tempest

Jessie Ware

Laura Marling

Dua Lipa

British Group

Wolf Alice

Gorillaz

London Grammar

The XX

Royal Blood

British Breakthrough

Dave

Dua Lipa

J Hus

Loyle Carner

Sampha

Critics' Choice Award

Jorja Smith

British Single of the Year

Liam Payne - 'Strip That Down' featuring Quavo

Jax Jones feat. Raye - 'You Don't Know Me'

Clean Bandit - 'Symphony' featuring Zara Larsson

Rag'n'Bone Man - 'Human'

J HUS - 'Did You See'

Calvin Harris - 'Feels' featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean

Dua Lipa - 'New Rules'

Ed Sheeran - 'Shape of You'

Jonas Blue - 'Mama' featuring William Singe

Little Mix - 'Touch'

British Artist Video

Calvin Harris

Clean Bandit

Jonas Blue

Little Mix

Ed Sheeran

Dua Lipa

Anne-Marie

Liam Payne

Harry Styles

Zayn Malik

International Female Solo Artist

Taylor Swift

Lorde

Bjork

P!nk

Alicia Keys

International Male Solo Artist

Kendrick Lemar

Childish Gambino

Drake

Beck

DJ Khaled

International Group

Foo Fighters

Arcade Fire

LCD Soundsystem

Haim

The Killers