Dua Lipa has launched a ''limited'' mini Pepe Jeans holiday collection.

The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker saw such a demand for her first capsule collection of dresses for the designer brand that she has now designed five more dresses for the first festive season.

She announced on Instagram alongside a picture of her rocking one of the red halter-style glitter gowns: ''Thank you so much to everyone who supported my very first capsule collection for @pepejeans the dresses were in such demand that I have created a mini collection of five dresses for the holiday season.They are a limited drop so get yours now!!! Happy Holidays #DuaForPepe (sic)''

The 24-year-old pop star previously partnered with denim brand for its spring/summer 2019 campaign, and she made her debut fashion collaboration with the label in the summer.

Her first line drew ''inspiration'' from ''growing up in the '90s and '00s in London''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I can finally tell you ... that I've collaborated with @pepejeans to create the Dua Lipa x Pepe Jeans collection for you!

''I've wanted to learn about designing as another way to express myself because i'm always imagining the clothes I want to wear and now i'm putting it into action!!

''I took inspiration from growing up in 90's and 00's in London, added to current influences, to help create clothes that are modern, wearable and affordable - something that represents me and my listeners the most. I made this collection with you all in mind. (sic)''

The 'Electricity' hitmaker went on to admit that designing the much-anticipated collection had been a ''dream'' because she wanted to make it accessible for everyone, and ''discover'' different ''shapes, styles and fabrics''.

She added: ''I wanted my first ever collection to be about discovering core shapes, styles and fabrics, to establish the direction and mood with a few flourishes!

''Here's a sneak preview of one of my favourite dresses from the collection.

''Follow @pepejeans for updates and info about my journey to realise this dream!!!! I'm beyond excited! Official launch 3rd September #DUAFORPEPE #ad (sic)''

The mini holiday collection are on sale now and will no doubt fly off the shelves.