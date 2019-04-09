Dua Lipa was warned by Katy Perry not to ''search [her] name'' online.

The 23-year-old singer has said that when she first started making a name for herself, she was approached by the 'Bon Appetite' hitmaker and advised not to look at search results of herself online, because she would end up getting ''upset'' by any criticism she saw.

Dua said: ''When I met Katy Perry, she was like, 'I hope you don't search your name. She was like, 'That's what I did at the beginning of my career, and I'd get upset about every tabloid that said something about me.' She said, 'Do not have notifications on. Do not read that s**t, because it will stop you from doing what you love.'''

And Katy isn't the only star to have given the 'New Rules' hitmaker some advice, as she was also told to ''be kind'' to herself by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

She added: ''Chris Martin also said to me, 'Be kind to yourself.' I thought it was so weird that he would say that - what does that even mean?''

Although she didn't understand his words at first, she now realises they go hand-in-hand with Katy's wisdom.

Speaking to ELLE magazine, she said: ''Reading [comments from internet trolls] is a form of self-abuse. It's this vicious cycle where you don't want to read it, but you go looking for it, then you get yourself upset.

''I can't let the opinions of others define what I feel about myself. That's something I'm constantly telling my fans as well. Platform or no platform, musician or not, everyone's getting bullied because everyone's got this screen and they feel like no one can see them.''