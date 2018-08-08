Dua Lipa has started working on her second album.

The 22-year-old singer has revealed she started penning tracks for her second LP - the follow-up to 2017's self-titled collection - at the beginning of this year and she's really excited for fans to listen to it because it has a ''throwback element'' to it.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, she said: ''I am working on my second album which I started working on at the beginning of the year and I have a collaboration coming up with Mark Ronson and Diplo, it's their kind of hybrid project that they're creating called Silk City and we did a song together, which I'm really excited about. It's again, it's something different but it does lead into some of new music that I'm going to bring in my albums. It's got some throwback elements to it; it's dancey; it's still a pop song. I just shot the video -- I shot it the day before yesterday but I finished at seven a.m. yesterday morning. We shot all through the night. It wasn't at the Louvre, unfortunately -- it was in New Jersey.''

The 'One Kiss' hitmaker recently said she wants to do a collaboration with Tame Impala's Kevin Parker because she is such a huge fan of the psychedelic rock band.

In an interview with Copa90, Dua was asked which artist, either dead or alive, she would love to make an album with.

And she answered: ''D'you know what, I would love to make an album with Kevin Parker, from Tame Impala. I just think what Tame Impala do is really cool.''

Dua has also found the process of starting her second album ''easier'' than the first.

She explained: ''It's been really exciting so far and the process has been a lot easier than the first album because I know a lot more what I want from this album. When I was growing up I loved the Spice Girls obviously. I love Pussycat Dolls. I think Haim are amazing. And, oh my gosh, Destiny's Child.''