Dua Lipa is ''taking charge'' with her new song.

The 21-year-old singer recently released 'New Rules', a track which she revealed is ''quite different'' to a lot of the others on her LP and is the break up song she wish she had when she had to go through the end of a relationship.

She told Billboard: '''New Rules' is quite different to a lot of tracks on the album. I wanted it to feel very new.

''It's the breakup song that I wish I had when I was breaking up with someone ... This is me taking charge ... I wanted to show women looking after each other and that we have each other's backs.''

Meanwhile, Dua recently revealed she wanted to open up about ''a lot of personal things'' on her new album.

She said: ''You know, I want to get a lot of personal things out there and I want the fans to really get to know me but I feel like a lot of what I do is being able to dance to sad songs ... It's also a lot of fun to be able to find a cool mix between a ballad, which breaks into, I don't know, something a bit more dancey.''

And the brunette beauty revealed she is ''obsessed'' with hip hop stars Kendrick Lamar and J Cole.

Asked who inspires her, she added: ''I guess just the different types of music I've been brought up on. My parents listened to a lot of Oasis, Radiohead, Sting and The Police and I listened to Nelly Furtado and Pink and Christina Aguilera. When I moved to Kosovo I listened to hip hop. Now I'm obsessed with Kendrick Lamar and J Cole. There are so many amazing artists, I think it's just my love for so many different artists and genres that it all really inspires me. When it came to writing my own stuff it was like, how to get all of those things into something I identify with.''